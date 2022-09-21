Lu Hinzmann celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 21. Cards will reach her at 1404 State St., Creighton, NE 68729.
Leland Timperley of Battle Creek will be turning 93 on Sept. 24. His good friends, especially Jim Ertzner, have requested a card shower for him. Cards can be mailed to 306 N. Preece St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.
The family of Shirley Mann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.
Happy 90th birthday, Louie Herbolsheimer! An open house to celebrate with Louie and his family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. A card shower is also welcomed.
An open house to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lillian Kimble will be held at the Colonial Manor of Randolph on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend and help her celebrate.