Happy 90th birthday, Louie Herbolsheimer! An open house to celebrate with Louie and his family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. A card shower is also welcomed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Happy 90th birthday, Louie Herbolsheimer! An open house to celebrate with Louie and his family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. A card shower is also welcomed.
An open house to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lillian Kimble will be held at the Colonial Manor of Randolph on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend and help her celebrate.
The family of Shirley Mann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.
Willard Kleensang will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 25. A card shower has been requested in his honor.