Louie Herbolsheimer

Happy 90th birthday, Louie Herbolsheimer! An open house to celebrate with Louie and his family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. A card shower is also welcomed.

Lillian Kimble

An open house to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lillian Kimble will be held at the Colonial Manor of Randolph on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend and help her celebrate.

Shirley Mann

The family of Shirley Mann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.

Willard Kleensang

Willard Kleensang will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 25. A card shower has been requested in his honor.