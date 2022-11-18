Lottie Klein

Lottie J. Klein will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house at The Meadows in Norfolk from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Cards can be sent to 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 405, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Gilbert Bauermeister

Gilbert Bauermeister will be celebrating his 99th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 23. A card shower is being requested in his honor.