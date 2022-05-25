Lorraine Prince

The family of Lorraine (Heier) Prince is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on May 28. She was born at the family farm southeast of Wayne and has a twin brother, LeRoy. Her family includes her husband of almost 66 years, Russell, and children Lori (Paul) Dean of Wayne, Roger (Bev) of Norfolk, Ron (Kathy) of Winside, Ryan of Winside, Lana (Brad) Polt of Pierce and Randy (Cheri) of Elkhorn. She also has 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with another one on the way. We all look forward to the cards she sends out every holiday throughout the year and her yummy cake!
Thank you mom/mother-in-law/grandma/great-grandma for being you! We love you!
Please send birthday wishes to P.O. Box 245, Winside, NE 68790.