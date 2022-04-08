Lorine Fields

Guess who is turning 80 on April 15? Lorine Fields is celebrating the big 80! Her family, husband of 58 years, Cecil; daughter Christy (Dirk) Kitzelman and granddaughters Kelsey and Hayley of Rapid City, S.D., and grandsons Jacob of Omaha and Nathaniel of Kearney, all want to wish her a happy birthday.

Cecil and Lorine have recently moved from Leigh after 41 years to Norfolk. Greetings and well wishes will reach her at 203 Hespe Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Here’s to wishing you any more happy birthdays, Lorine.

In other news

Susan Bengston

Susan Bengston

The family of Susan Bengston is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on April 18.

Rita Cox

Rita Cox

Rita May Cox will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 26. Rita’s six children, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (and counting) ask you to join with them in celebrating her special day with a card shower.

Reuben Riedel

Reuben Riedel

The family of Reuben Riedel would like to invite you to celebrate his 80th birthday from 1-3 p.m. on April 16 at the Pierce Senior Center.

DeLoris Kerber

DeLoris Kerber

The family of DeLoris Kerber is requesting a card shower for the celebration of her 90th birthday on April 17.

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg

Betty Skalberg will turn 90 years old on April 18. Her children are requesting a card shower to celebrate.