Guess who is turning 80 on April 15? Lorine Fields is celebrating the big 80! Her family, husband of 58 years, Cecil; daughter Christy (Dirk) Kitzelman and granddaughters Kelsey and Hayley of Rapid City, S.D., and grandsons Jacob of Omaha and Nathaniel of Kearney, all want to wish her a happy birthday.
Cecil and Lorine have recently moved from Leigh after 41 years to Norfolk. Greetings and well wishes will reach her at 203 Hespe Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701. Here’s to wishing you any more happy birthdays, Lorine.