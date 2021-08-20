Lois Voecks

The family of Lois Voecks of Norfolk is requesting a card shower to honor her 98th birthday on Aug. 31.

Lois was born in Pierce and raised in Stanton and Norfolk. She proudly remembers graduating from Norfolk High in same class as Johnny Carson. She worked dutifully for many years at Home For Funerals in Norfolk. Her family includes five children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at Countryside Home, 703 N. Main, Madison, NE 68748.

Arla Konopasek

Arla (Deitloff) Konopasek will turn 90 on Sept. 1. A lifelong resident of Norfolk, she and her husband, Marv, owned the Double K Restaurant and King’s Ballroom.

Ione Horst

Ione Horst will turn 90 years old on Aug. 31. Her family is requesting a card or letter shower in honor of her birthday.

Lois Voecks

Phyllis Reed

The family of Phyllis Reed is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 6.

Bob Amen

Bob Amen will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 20, 2021. Greetings will reach him at 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Ellis Schrunk

An open house to celebrate Ellis Schrunk's 90th birthday will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1-4 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center, 124 S. Second St., Elgin.

Fern Salmen

The family of Fern Salmen would like to request a card shower for the Nahrstedt twin's 85th birthday on Aug. 19.

Marcy Bartee

Marcy (Rodekohr) Bartee turned 90 years old on Aug. 8. Her family asks you to help celebrate this wonderful woman’s birthday with a card shower. Let’s overflow her mailbox with warm greetings and birthday cheers.

Donna Maly

The family of Donna Maly has requested a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Aug. 19. Her children are Kenny (Marlene) Maly of Grand Island, Kathy (Larry) Masat of Verdigre and Jim Maly of Bennington. She has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.