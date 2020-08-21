The family of Lois Voecks of Norfolk is requesting a card shower to honor her 97th birthday. Five generations happily celebrate her on Aug. 31.
Lois was born in Pierce and raised in Stanton and Norfolk. She proudly remembers graduating from Norfolk High in same class as Johnny Carson. She worked dutifully for many years at Home For Funerals in Norfolk. Her family includes five children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Lois Voecks, Countryside Home, 703 N. Main, Madison, NE 68748