The family of Lois Raasch is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Oct. 4. Her family includes Diane (Jim) Herbolsheimer of Norfolk, Susan (Bill) Ulrich of Norfolk, Luann of Westmont, Ill., Vicki (Kent) Heyer of Bothell, Wash., along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Cards may be addressed to P.O. Box 123, Hadar, NE 68738.
In other news
Marlene Voecks is turning 80 on Oct. 4. Her family invites you to shower this young lady with birthday cards and memories.
Beverly J. Wilcox will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Oct. 5. A card shower is being requested in her honor.
Beverly (Green) Henkel is turning 80 on Oct. 2, 2020. Please help her celebrate with a card shower.
Please join us for an 80th birthday celebration in honor of Jan Topp with an open house on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 252 in Winside. Let your presence be your gift. The event is hosted by Jan’s children and grandchildren, Shelli and Pete Keiser, and Austin and…
The family of Lois Raasch is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Oct. 4. Her family includes Diane (Jim) Herbolsheimer of Norfolk, Susan (Bill) Ulrich of Norfolk, Luann of Westmont, Ill., Vicki (Kent) Heyer of Bothell, Wash., along with eight grandchildren and nine grea…
Happy 80th birthday to Gary Svoboda on Sept. 30. For the guy that reads the Daily News front to back, surprise!
Flavian Luettel of Albion will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Oct. 4. His family would like to celebrate with a card shower.
The family of Stazie Frank is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Oct. 12.
The family of Laura Arens requests a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Oct. 6. Her family includes James (Marietta) Arens and Alice (Jon) Bolin of Norfolk, Norma (Vern) Schieffer, Charles (Delores) Arens, Dale (Charlotte) Arens and Clair (Diane) Arens of Crofton. She has 25 grandc…