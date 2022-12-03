Lois Oberle

A card shower for this lovely lady is being requested. Lois M. Oberle will be celebrating her 93rd birthday on Dec. 13. Please help us toast our mom by sending a card to 3725 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. She loves to get mail. Lois also likes to paint, do embroidery, write cards to family and friends, play cards and bake. She is an amazing woman.
Her family thanks you in advance for your kindness: Dwight and Connie Oberle, Gail and Dean Talbott, Don and Susan Oberle, Karen and Byron Kalin, Keith Oberle, Amy and Jeff Steffen, Brian and Xiaojuan Liu Oberle and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.