Lois Maas will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, July 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the Pierce Senior Center. All friends and family are invited.

If unable to attend, cards will reach her at 28 N. Shore Drive, Garvin, MN 56258.

Mary Ann Jenson

Mary Ann Jenson will be celebrating her 80th birthday on June 27. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.