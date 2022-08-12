An open house honoring Lois Koehler May of Pierce for her 90th birthday will be held at the Pierce Senior Center, 107 W. Main St., Pierce, on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. Lois was born August 18, 1932.
The event will be hosted by her children and their spouses, Sylvia (Wayne) Furstenau, Larry (Susan) Koehler, Duane (Jody) Koehler, Sandy (Corky) Cox, Sharon (Roger) Kesting and Keith (Penny) Koehler. She has 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Congratulatory cards may be sent to Lois at 410 N. Lucas, Pierce, NE 68767.