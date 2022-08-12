Lois Koehler May

An open house honoring Lois Koehler May of Pierce for her 90th birthday will be held at the Pierce Senior Center, 107 W. Main St., Pierce, on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. Lois was born August 18, 1932.

The event will be hosted by her children and their spouses, Sylvia (Wayne) Furstenau, Larry (Susan) Koehler, Duane (Jody) Koehler, Sandy (Corky) Cox, Sharon (Roger) Kesting and Keith (Penny) Koehler. She has 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Congratulatory cards may be sent to Lois at 410 N. Lucas, Pierce, NE 68767.

In other news

Marian Henrickson

Marian Henrickson

Happy 100th birthday, Marian Henrickson! Help her celebrate by showering her with cards by Aug. 17! Thank you in advance for taking time out of your day to make her birthday special! Grandma H., we love you and want you to have a fantastic day! Love, your family.

Zella Dederman

Happy birthday, Aunt Zella! Your kind heart, full of love, has been a blessing to our family. Wishing you a very happy birthday with more to come. Love you, Debbie and family.

Lois Koehler May

Lois Koehler May

An open house honoring Lois Koehler May of Pierce for her 90th birthday will be held at the Pierce Senior Center, 107 W. Main St., Pierce, on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. Lois was born August 18, 1932.