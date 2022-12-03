Lois Kilgore

The family of Lois Kilgore is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Monday, Dec. 12. Lois is a lifelong resident of Battle Creek and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Her family includes her late husband, Oscar; their children, Margaret (Jim) McCart of Norfolk, Susan Parson of Dallas, Texas, the late Beverly Schmitt of Newman Grove, Mary (Bob) Baker and Janet (Roger) Spulak, all of Meadow Grove; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Please help Lois celebrate this milestone birthday by sending her a card at 308 N. Boyer St., Battle Creek, NE 68715. She loves receiving mail. Thanks for making her birthday extra special!

Tags

In other news

Beverly Rokahr

Beverly Rokahr

Beverly Rokahr is celebrating her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Albert Guenther

Albert Guenther

Albert “Al” Guenther will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 12. Help make it a special day by sending him a card to 209 W. Cedar Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Lois Oberle

Lois Oberle

A card shower for this lovely lady is being requested. Lois M. Oberle will be celebrating her 93rd birthday on Dec. 13. Please help us toast our mom by sending a card to 3725 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. She loves to get mail. Lois also likes to paint, do embroidery, write cards to fa…

Lois Kilgore

Lois Kilgore

The family of Lois Kilgore is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Monday, Dec. 12. Lois is a lifelong resident of Battle Creek and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Her family includes her late husband, Oscar; their children, Margaret (Jim) McCart of Norfolk, …