The family of Lois Kilgore is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Monday, Dec. 12. Lois is a lifelong resident of Battle Creek and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Her family includes her late husband, Oscar; their children, Margaret (Jim) McCart of Norfolk, Susan Parson of Dallas, Texas, the late Beverly Schmitt of Newman Grove, Mary (Bob) Baker and Janet (Roger) Spulak, all of Meadow Grove; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Please help Lois celebrate this milestone birthday by sending her a card at 308 N. Boyer St., Battle Creek, NE 68715. She loves receiving mail. Thanks for making her birthday extra special!