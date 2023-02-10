Lois Feyerherm

Lois (Mountjoy) Feyerherm will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Saturday, Feb 18.
Lois was born in Denver, Colo., and moved to Norfolk shortly before marrying Carl Feyerherm in 1967. Lois worked at Sherwood Medical for awhile and then has spent her time volunteering at Bel-Air Elementary School and with various organizations including her church, Women's Club, Girl Scouts, Quilt Guild and Norfolk Women's Connection. In addition to her activities, she loves to follow her grandchildren.
Her family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dr. Shane Pedersen of Pierce, grandchildren Ashley and fiancé Brady Korth, Noah and Madi.
Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Send greetings with a story or two of your favorite memories to 1511 Glenmore Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.