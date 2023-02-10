Lois Feyerherm

Lois (Mountjoy) Feyerherm will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Saturday, Feb 18.

Lois was born in Denver, Colo., and moved to Norfolk shortly before marrying Carl Feyerherm in 1967. Lois worked at Sherwood Medical for awhile and then has spent her time volunteering at Bel-Air Elementary School and with various organizations including her church, Women's Club, Girl Scouts, Quilt Guild and Norfolk Women's Connection. In addition to her activities, she loves to follow her grandchildren.

Her family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dr. Shane Pedersen of Pierce, grandchildren Ashley and fiancé Brady Korth, Noah and Madi.

Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Send greetings with a story or two of your favorite memories to 1511 Glenmore Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Margaret Feddern

Margaret Feddern

Margaret Feddern will be celebrating her 75th birthday. Her children and grandchildren will be hosting an open house celebration on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk. She has not slowed down yet! Margaret keeps busy as a kindergarte…

Dorothy Uttecht

Dorothy Uttecht

The children of Dorothy Uttecht are requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 20. Her family includes Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and Scott Uttecht of Elbert, Colo. Dorothy has three grandchildren, Cody (Mandy) Henrickson of Bennington, Ryan (Erin) Henrickson…

Don Frisch

Don Frisch

The family of Don Frisch is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 15.