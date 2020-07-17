A card shower is requested for Liz Wattier’s 80th birthday, which is July 28. Please send cards to P.O. Box 414, Osmond, NE 68765.
The family of Wilma Purdy would like to honor her with a card shower on her 95th birthday on July 24.
The family of LaVon Moes is having a card shower for her 85th birthday on July 21. Her family includes Jayne (Wayne) Heermann, Jeanice (Glenn) Johansen, Brian (Jolene) Moes, Kevin (Becca) Moes, Mark (Amy) Moes, Galen (Lisa) Moes, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family of Beverly Voss wishes to honor her with a card shower for her 89th birthday on July 24. Her family includes daughter Brenda (Larry) Wells of Norfolk; grandchildren Kalynda (Derek) Kuhl of Randolph, Blaire (Eric) Dreessen of Elkhorn, Blake Hokamp of Randolph, Hope Voss of Omaha, P…
The family of Ruth Bichlmeier wishes to celebrate her 95th birthday on July 30 with a card shower.
Join us in celebrating Betty Low’s 95th birthday on July 19 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at 4620 Randolph St., Apt. 308, Lincoln, NE 68510.
The family of Richard Klug wish to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on July 14. Richard's family includes his children, Janna Klug of Norfolk, Jewel (John) Snider of Liberty, Mo., and Jason (Fayette) Klug of Norfolk; his late wife, Janice; along with seven grandchildren and…
The family of Dee Sewell wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 23 with a card shower.
We are requesting a card shower for this pretty girl who is turning 95 years old on July 18, 2020!