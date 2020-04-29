The family of LeRoy Wortman is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on May 9. Cards can be sent to him at 52547 858 Road, Neligh, NE 68756.
LeRoy’s family includes his wife, Gail; his daughters, the late Jolene (Randy) Mosel and Rosemary (Roger) Legate, all of Neligh, and Jeni (Tim) Negley of Gothenburg; sons Jim (Mary Jo) of Denton and Randy (Misty) of Pierce; grandchildren Dane and Ethan Mosel, Miranda (Juan) Lopez, Chandra (Arron) Blase, Tyler (Melissa), Colby and Sonya Legate, Devin (Kaylee), Seth, Logan (Taisa) and Reid Wortman, Abby and Aleigha Negley; along with nine great-grandchildren.
LeRoy was born in Carroll, Iowa, and grew up in Brunswick. He continues to farm north of Neligh. We love you!