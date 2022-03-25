LeOra Stolle

The family of LeOra Stolle is requesting a card shower for the celebration of her 90th birthday on April 3.

Cards may be sent to her at 500 S. 18th St., Room 201, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Dale Bullock

Dale Bullock will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 30. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.

Marian Gilsdorf

The family of Marian Gilsdorf is requesting a card shower in honor of her birthday on April 5.