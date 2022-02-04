Leonard Kerkman is celebrating his 80th Birthday on Feb. 14 . His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate.
Cards can be sent to 51443 846 Road, Clearwater, NE 68726.
"Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art." Please join us in wishing JoAnn Pfeifer, our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a happy 88th birthday with a card shower. JoAnn's birthday is Feb. 4.
Leona Kasik will turn 95 on Feb. 16. Her children invite you to help her celebrate her 95 years with a card shower.
Please join us as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Jeanette Eisenhauer with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Beemer Legion Hall/Senior Center located on Main Street in Beemer.
Janette (Mittelstaedt) Amen will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 10, 2022. Greetings may be sent to 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.