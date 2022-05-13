Leona Nissen

The family of Leona Nissen would like to request a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on May 23.

Her family includes Connie (Joe) Throener of Norfolk and granddaughter Regina (Chad) Neuhalfen of Waverly; Mike (Carolyn) Nissen and granddaughters Stephanie and Melissa Nissen of Norfolk and grandson Scott (Erica) of Westminister, Colo.; Sherry (Barry) Eckstrom of Pierce and grandsons Wade (Linda) Kiichler, Trent (Teresa) Kiichler of Aurora, Colo., and Luke Kiichler of Madison, Wis.; along with eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to Leona at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

