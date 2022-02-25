Lenore Peterson

The children of Lenore “Lee” Peterson request a card shower in the honor of her 95th birthday on March 6. Lee and the late Clinton “Pete” Peterson resided on a farm south of Pierce for several years before retiring and moving into Norfolk, where she now resides at The Meadows.
Her children are the late Peggy and the late Barrie Braden of Niobrara, Carolyn and the late Jay Grisom of West Hills, Calif., Bette and Leon Bilau of Omaha, Debbie Peterson of Norfolk and the late Sheila and Byron Reed of Pierce. She has eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Cards will reach her at 500 S. 18th St., #114, Norfolk, NE 68701.