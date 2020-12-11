Lenora Kuchar

Lenora Kuchar of Meadow Grove will celebrate her 106th birthday on Dec. 25. Her family is requesting a card shower.

Her family includes Gary and LuAnne Kuchar of Custer, S.D., Carol Hansen of Mountain Park, Okla., and Kathleen Kuchar of Hays, Kan. Lenora has four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Lenora still lives at home and enjoys watching sports on TV, especially the Cornhuskers and NASCAR races. She is considered the town historian and often has visitors stop by to learn more about their family histories.

We all wish her a very happy Christmas birthday!

Cards can reach Lenora at 733 Fourth St., Meadow Grove, NE 68752.

