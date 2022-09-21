Leland Timperley of Battle Creek will be turning 93 on Sept. 24. His good friends, especially Jim Ertzner, have requested a card shower for him. Cards can be mailed to 306 N. Preece St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.
Lu Hinzmann celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 21. Cards will reach her at 1404 State St., Creighton, NE 68729.
Willard Kleensang will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 25. A card shower has been requested in his honor.
Happy 90th birthday, Louie Herbolsheimer! An open house to celebrate with Louie and his family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. A card shower is also welcomed.
The family of Shirley Mann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.