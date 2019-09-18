Lee Timperley

Lee Timperley of Battle Creek will turn 90 years old on Sept, 24, 2019. His family is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the VFW in Norfolk at 316 W. Braasch Ave. Family and friends are invited to join them.

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with music to follow in the evening. Come and enjoy an evening of food, fellowship and music, and help him celebrate his special day.

Lee’s children are Randy (Bonnie) Timperley, Lon (Jeanne) Timperley, Dan (Dory) Timperley and Curt Timperley (Teresa Hall), all of Norfolk.

Cards will reach Lee at 306 N. Preece St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.

The family of Florence Carson would like to request a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 20. Cards can be sent to her at Stanton Health Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.

Clayton Ellsworth of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. His family would like to invite those of you who know and love him as much as they do to participate in a card shower in his honor.

The family of Eveline W. Thompson would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 101st birthday on Sept. 24.

Please help us celebrate Evelyn Herbolsheimer’s 95th birthday on Sept. 25, formerly of Winside. Let’s shower her lots of cards, at the same time welcome her to her new home. Her new address is 1120 N. First St., Apt 6, Norfolk, NE 68701. Requested by her children, Diane (Tom) Rappe of Richfi…

The family of Elaine Geilenkirchen is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sept. 21. Her children and their spouses are Dave and Eileen Geilenkirchen of Lindsay, Carol Martin of St. Libory, Ted and Marcia Geilenkirchen of Omaha, Gail and Bob Mattke of Grand Island, Chris and Bet…

Bob “Coach” Schnitzler will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sept. 20. A family get-together is planned at his home.

The family of Joyce (Doerneman) Schlickbernd would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Sept. 18.

The family of Robert “Bob” Feddern is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday, which is Sept. 16.