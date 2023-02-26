The family of Lee Peterson of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1927.
Her family includes Carolyn Grisom of West Hills, Calif., and the late Jay Grisom, Bette and Leon Bilau of Gretna, Deborah Peterson of Norfolk, Byron Reed of Pierce, the late Sheila Reed, and the late Peggy and Barrie Braden; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Lee was married to the late Clinton “Pete” Peterson. They farmed south of Pierce for many years. Lee was busy gardening, sewing, farming and involved with church and family. We love her so much.
Cards may be sent to Lee at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 114, Norfolk, NE 68701.