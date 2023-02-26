Lee Peterson

The family of Lee Peterson of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1927.

Her family includes Carolyn Grisom of West Hills, Calif., and the late Jay Grisom, Bette and Leon Bilau of Gretna, Deborah Peterson of Norfolk, Byron Reed of Pierce, the late Sheila Reed, and the late Peggy and Barrie Braden; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Lee was married to the late Clinton “Pete” Peterson. They farmed south of Pierce for many years. Lee was busy gardening, sewing, farming and involved with church and family. We love her so much.

Cards may be sent to Lee at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 114, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Norma Allen

Norma Allen

The family of Norma Allen has requested a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 1.

Jera Johnson

Jera Johnson

The family of Jera (Robinson) Johnson of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 8. Her family includes her husband, LeRoy; their daughters, Shelly Kudera, Joni Schacher, Theresa (Ryan) Bilstein and Ellen Werner (friend); along with five …

Dale Pinnt

Dale Pinnt

A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Pinnt’s 90th birthday on Friday, March 3.

Lee Peterson

Lee Peterson

The family of Lee Peterson of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1927.