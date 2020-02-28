Happy birthday, Mom! This beautiful lady, Lee Peterson, is turning 93 years young on March 6. Her family is requesting to shower her with cards and birthday wishes.
She resided on a farm south of Pierce and farmed for many years with her late husband, Clinton. They retired and moved into Norfolk and lived on Charolais Drive for many more years. Their family includes five daughters, the late Peggy Braden of Niobrara, Carolyn Grisom of West Hills, Calif., Bette Bilau of Omaha, Deborah Peterson of Norfolk and the late Sheila Reed of Pierce; along with eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Lee now resides at The Meadows in Norfolk.
Cards will reach her at 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 114, Norfolk, NE 68701. Many blessings, Mom!