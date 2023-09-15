Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Leanne Hochstein will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 20. A card shower is being requested in her honor.
Cards will reach her at 703 N. Birch St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Betty Ann Andersen would like to wish her a happy 90th birthday on Friday, Sept. 22. Please join us in celebrating her with a card shower. Cards can reach her at PO Box 116, Hoskins, NE 68740.
Leanne Hochstein will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 20. A card shower is being requested in her honor.
We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form.