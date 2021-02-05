The family of Lawrence Schneider is requesting a card shower for his 83rd birthday on Feb. 18. He is experiencing health issues, so get well wishes are also welcome!
Please mail cards to P.O. Box 323, Bloomfield, NE 68718.
The family of Melvin Braun would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 12.
The family of Leonard West wishes to honor him with a card shower to celebrate his 80th birthday. Leonard was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Norfolk. So many years, so many experiences, so many memories. Helping him celebrate is his wife of 56 years, Judy; his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Cl…
The family of Janice Bykerk would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Feb. 7.
The family of Evelyn Shannon would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 103rd birthday. Her family includes son John Shannon (fianceé Gina), daughter Lavonne (Nivan) Hornik, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Marlin Kratochvil is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 14.
The family of Twila Werner requests a card shower to celebrate her 95th birthday on Feb. 6. Her children are Kerry and Barb Werner and Judy and Eldon Taake, all of Meadow Grove. She also has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Anne Blank will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 13. Her children, Werner (Scarlet) Blank, Warren (Jean) Blank and Lisa (Doug) Wolken are hosting a card shower in her honor.
The family of Willard “Bill” Ayers of Winnetoon wishes to honor him with a card shower celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 2. His children are Mitch (Lorie) Ayers, Lori (Chuck) Borgmann, Amy (Don) Borgmann, all of Norfolk, Jackie (deceased in 2008) and (Bob) Ebel of Winnetoon. They would l…