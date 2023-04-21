LaVerne Herbolsheimer

The family of LaVerne (Nathan) Herbolsheimer is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 4. Cards may be sent to P.0. Box 295, Tilden, NE 68781.
LaVerne was born in rural Battle Creek to William and Lorine Mozer, and grew up in the rural Battle Creek and Meadow Grove area. She married Edgar Nathan in 1952 and later Lyle Herbolsheimer in 2002 and lived in the Meadow Grove and Tilden area. LaVerne's family includes Tom Nathan, Diane and Frank Nykodym, Tess and Greg Pool, Mike and Lori Herbolsheimer, Marla and Lee Benson, Audrey and Dave Frickel, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.