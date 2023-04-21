LaVerne Herbolsheimer

The family of LaVerne (Nathan) Herbolsheimer is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 4. Cards may be sent to P.0. Box 295, Tilden, NE 68781.

LaVerne was born in rural Battle Creek to William and Lorine Mozer, and grew up in the rural Battle Creek and Meadow Grove area. She married Edgar Nathan in 1952 and later Lyle Herbolsheimer in 2002 and lived in the Meadow Grove and Tilden area. LaVerne's family includes Tom Nathan, Diane and Frank Nykodym, Tess and Greg Pool, Mike and Lori Herbolsheimer, Marla and Lee Benson, Audrey and Dave Frickel, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth Alberts

Ruth Alberts

The family of Ruth Alberts would love to shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday. She celebrated this achievement on Friday, April 21.

Rita Cox

Rita Cox

Rita Cox will celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, April 26. Please join in Rita’s celebration with a card shower — she would love to hear from you.

Tom Donahue

Tom Donahue

Wishing a very heartfelt happy 80th birthday on Monday, May 1, to Tom Donahue. Tom was a graduate of Holy Family High in Denver and continued his education at Colorado State. He raised his daughter, Renée, and son, Kyle, in Norfolk while being a business man in the autoparts industry and was…