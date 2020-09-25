The family of Laura Arens requests a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Oct. 6. Her family includes James (Marietta) Arens and Alice (Jon) Bolin of Norfolk, Norma (Vern) Schieffer, Charles (Delores) Arens, Dale (Charlotte) Arens and Clair (Diane) Arens of Crofton. She has 25 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family invites you to shower her with birthday cards and memories. Cards can be sent to her at 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 215, Norfolk, NE 68701.