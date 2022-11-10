Larry Sullivan of Norfolk will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Cards will reach him at 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 20, Norfolk, NE 68701. He would love to hear from you.
Ivan Farlin will celebrate his 95th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Ivan’s family includes his daughter, Deb (Dan) Sohl, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Barbara Ellsworth of Norfolk will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Her family would like to invite those of you who know and love her as much as they do to participate in a card shower in her honor.
Carol Thompson of Norfolk will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 19. An open house honoring her will be held that day from 1-4 p.m. in the Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church on 4th and Philip, Norfolk.
The family of Betty Ristow is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, Nov.18.
David “Dave” Santee is turning 75 on Saturday, Nov. 12. His wife, Delva, daughters Sara and Ashley and grandsons Dillon and Gavin ask your help in celebrating this great guy by showering him with birthday wishes. Cards can be sent to 402 S. 8th St, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Frances Brummels will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 18. She is such a special person to her family and we want to invite you to help us celebrate on Saturday, Nov. 19, at an open house at St. Dominic's Hall in Ewing from 2-3:30 p.m.
Claribel Wulf will celebrate her 98th birthday on Nov. 11. A card shower is requested in her honor. Claribel would love to hear from you.
Sandra "Sandy" (Braasch) Brahmer is celebrating her 78th birthday on Nov. 10. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Sandy has lived in Norfolk the majority of her life. Cards will reach her at 301 N. 8th, Norfolk, NE 68701.