The family of Larry Smalley would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday on Jan. 9. Cards may be mailed to him at 1208 Eldorado Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please help us celebrate Sharon Prauner’s 80th birthday on Jan. 8, 2020. The family would like to celebrate with a card shower.
Jim Cobb of O’Neill will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Chesterfields West in downtown O’Neill. His family is hosting the event. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate. No gifts, please. Cards can be sent to him at P.O. Box 27, O…
The family of Joan Zanders would like to honor her with a card shower on her 75th birthday, which is Dec. 30, 2019. Cards may be mailed to: 31B West Ridge, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Thank you for helping us celebrate her birthday!
Bob Mather of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Club in Norfolk. His birthday was the 20th. Cards can be sent to him at 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 412, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Allen Schwartz would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Dec. 23. Cards can be mailed to him at 305 N. 25th St., Norfolk, NE
Don Walmsley is turning 90 on Dec. 27. He is older than he’s ever been! Help us celebrate with a card shower. Send cards to 2700 W. Nucor Rd, Norfolk, Ne 68701.
The family of Bulah Hofacker would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Dec 29. Cards may be mailed to her at P.O. Box 227 Elgin, NE 68636