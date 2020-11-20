The family of Larry Pellatz requests a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Dec. 1. His family includes LuAnn (Tony) Doerr of Brunswick, Sandy Mosel of Orchard, Penny (Steve) Westover of Harrison, Daniel (Denise) Pellatz of Ashland, Wendy (Chad) Meisgeier of Omaha and Amy (Jerad) Knott of Doniphan; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Larry was born at Brunswick on Dec. 1, 1940, and graduated from Neligh High School in 1958. He married Barbara Wehenkel in 1959 and they farmed northeast of Neligh.
Cards will reach Larry at 85772 528th Ave., Neligh, NE 68756.