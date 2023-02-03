Larry Hoffman

The family of Larry E. Hoffman, a.k.a. “Lottery Larry,” will be celebrating his 85th birthday on Friday, Feb. 10. For those of you who would like to wish him a happy birthday, you can reach him at 1205 Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Lyle Krueger will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 12. His daughters, Joanne (Roy) Petersen and Cynthia (Kevin) Gothier, are requesting a card shower to honor his birthday.