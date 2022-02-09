Larry Hoffman

Happy birthday to Grandpa Lottery! Larry Hoffman is celebrating his 84th birthday on Feb. 10. Love, your family.

Cards will reach him at 1205 Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

