Happy birthday to Kenneth Timm — 88 years old and counting! Enjoy your birthday on Feb. 21.
In other news
The family of Ilene Schmidt of Norfolk would love to “shower” her with birthday wishes. Ilene will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Feb. 23, 2020! A picnic party was held in September at her home. A highlight of her day was a cruise around town with her brother in her grandson’s restored …
Happy 90th birthday, Mom! The family of Mary Ann Brandl would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 3, 2020! Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 112, Coleridge, NE 68727.
The family of Don L. Dederman is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on Feb. 17.
The family of Pauline Luttman is honoring her on her 94th birthday, Feb. 16, with a card shower. She has taught school for 38 years and would love to have a visit. She resides at the Stanton Health Center. Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.
The family of Melfred Frank is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Feb. 20.
The children of Doris Mackeprang of Bloomfield are requesting a card shower in honor of Doris’ 80th birthday on Feb. 13. Doris and her husband, Dean, are the parents of Kevin, Wayne (Kristel), Curt (Christy) and Anthony (Kristy), all of Bloomfield, and Kathy (James) of Sioux Falls, S.D. Toge…
The family of Arlean Pfanstiel is honoring her on her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
The family of Jack Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 10.