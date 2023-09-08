Kenneth Schwager

Happy birthday to Kenneth Ray Schwager on Saturday, Sept. 16, and also celebrating all our family milestones in September. We will cherish the old memories and celebrate the new.

Thank you for being one of my greatest blessings. After all these years, we remain side by side. Love you and your family.

From Karen Kay Dopheide and family.

Terry Lichtenberg

Help us in celebrating Terry Lichtenberg’s 70th birthday on Friday, Sept. 15, with a card shower!

Ken Wichman

Ken Wichman will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 16, and his family is celebrating this milestone with a card shower.

Cheryl Meier

We would like to wish a happy 75th birthday to Cheryl Meier on Tuesday, Sept. 12. You are a special daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Cheryl is blessed with daughters Catherine O'Brien, Rebecca Bravo and Rachael Barlow, as well as eight grandchildren.

Kathy Bartscher

The family of Kathy Bartscher would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Her family includes her husband, Larry; daughter Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.

Arvolene Martin

Happy 90th birthday to Arvolene Martin on Saturday, Sept. 16. Please join us in celebrating her with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to Arvolene at 123 Harrison St., Beemer, NE 68716.