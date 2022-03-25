Kenneth Jaeger

Kenneth Jaeger will celebrate his 80th birthday on April 8. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.

Cards can be sent to 6720 Teton Dive, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Dale Bullock will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 30. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.

Marian Gilsdorf

The family of Marian Gilsdorf is requesting a card shower in honor of her birthday on April 5.