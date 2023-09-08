Ken Wichman

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...
WHAT...Air Quality Alert
WHERE...Eastern Nebraska
WHEN...09/07/2023 12:00 PM until 09/08/2023 03:00 PM
POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates
AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Arthur, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass,
Cedar, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Deuel, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Gage, Garfield, Greeley, Hall,
Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya
Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Loup, Madison, McPherson, Merrick, Nance,
Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk,
Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman,
Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster,
Wheeler, York from September 7, 12:00 pm through September 8,
03:00 pm.
During Moderate AQI (yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.
During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
During Unhealthy AQI (red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.
Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3
Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.
Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.