Ken Wichman

Ken Wichman will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 16, and his family is celebrating this milestone with a card shower.

His family includes his wife of 57 years, Edna; son Dave and his wife, Rhonda of Dakota City; son Jim and wife Jamie of Norfolk; daughter Jeannie and husband Quentin Bauer of Pierce; along wiht 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Ken served his country in the Navy before moving back home to Norfolk to raise his family. He worked at Andrew's Van Lines as a diesel mechanic before opening his own repair shop.

We would love to fill his mailbox with birthday greetings. Cards will reach him at 2600 E. Eisenhower, Norfolk, NE 68701.

In other news

Arvolene Martin

Arvolene Martin

Happy 90th birthday to Arvolene Martin on Saturday, Sept. 16. Please join us in celebrating her with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to Arvolene at 123 Harrison St., Beemer, NE 68716.

Kenneth Schwager

Kenneth Schwager

Happy birthday to Kenneth Ray Schwager on Saturday, Sept. 16, and also celebrating all our family milestones in September. We will cherish the old memories and celebrate the new.

Ken Wichman

Ken Wichman

Ken Wichman will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 16, and his family is celebrating this milestone with a card shower.

Cheryl Meier

Cheryl Meier

We would like to wish a happy 75th birthday to Cheryl Meier on Tuesday, Sept. 12. You are a special daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Cheryl is blessed with daughters Catherine O'Brien, Rebecca Bravo and Rachael Barlow, as well as eight grandchildren.

Terry Lichtenberg

Terry Lichtenberg

Help us in celebrating Terry Lichtenberg’s 70th birthday on Friday, Sept. 15, with a card shower!