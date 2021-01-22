The family of Ken Schmidt is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 3. His family includes his wife, Marge; son Todd and wife Joyce of Norfolk, son Jeff and wife Jacki of North Port, Fla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Because of COVID, he will be playing it safe and staying home as he did for all of the holidays. Hopefully by this summer we can all get together and celebrate everything we’ve missed out on for several months.
Cards can reach Ken at 3605 W. Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.