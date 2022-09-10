Keith Preister

Keith Preister will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 16. His family includes his wife, Janice; children Randy and Michelle Preister of Humphrey, Cheryl and Dan Kleinschmit of Wausa, Traci and Glen Gutz of Salisbury, Mo., Paul and Jessica Preister of Vermillion, S.D., Todd and Maria Preister of Humphrey and Lori and Travis Brandl of Waverly; along with 26 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

His family is requesting a card shower in his honor. Cards will reach him at 2406 Timber Meadows Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Alice Miller

The family of Alice (Marshall) Miller is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 19.

Keith Preister

Mary Sorensen

The family of Mary (Husmann) Sorensen is requesting a card shower in her honor. She will turn 99 on Sept. 11.