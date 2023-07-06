Keith Habrock is celebrating his 70th birthday, and his kids, Jeremy, Hilary, Tonya and Tyler, ask that you help them celebrate by showering him with birthday wishes.
Cards can be sent to 407 S. 8th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please join Duard Dempster’s family for an open house in honor of his 90th birthday. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Orchard. Come enjoy cake and ice cream, and share stories and wish Duard a happy birthday.
The family of Donna J. Rector would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, July 11. Donna has been active in the Norfolk comunity for over 50 years, including at Elkhorn Valley Public Schools, Norfolk Catholic High School, Norfolk Public Schools,…
Please help Karen Indra celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, July 15. Cards will reach her at 2300 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Dwayne Keith celebrated his 80th birthday with family in Norfolk on June 27. He’s the owner of Karpet Shop and a member of the Lions Club and Antique Car Club.
The family of Kathy Masat is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, July 15.