The children of Kay Barritt of Stuart are requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Sept. 2.
After high school, Kay joined the Marines and went to Korea. He received a Purple Heart when wounded in battle. After returning to the states, he farmed and ranched in Bartlett, Burwell, Ericson, Norfolk and Stuart. He married Betty Zweiner and they have six children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Let us make this an extra special birthday. He would especially like to hear from the Norfolk High School graduating class of 1948. Please send cards to P.O. Box 156, Stuart, NE 68780.