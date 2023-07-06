Kathy Masat

The family of Kathy Masat is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, July 15.

Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 187, Verdigre, NE 68783.

Tags

In other news

Duard Dempster

Duard Dempster

Please join Duard Dempster’s family for an open house in honor of his 90th birthday. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Orchard. Come enjoy cake and ice cream, and share stories and wish Duard a happy birthday.

Keith Habrock

Keith Habrock

Keith Habrock is celebrating his 70th birthday, and his kids, Jeremy, Hilary, Tonya and Tyler, ask that you help them celebrate by showering him with birthday wishes.

Donna Rector

Donna Rector

The family of Donna J. Rector would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, July 11. Donna has been active in the Norfolk comunity for over 50 years, including at Elkhorn Valley Public Schools, Norfolk Catholic High School, Norfolk Public Schools,…

Karen Indra

Karen Indra

Please help Karen Indra celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, July 15. Cards will reach her at 2300 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Dwayne Keith

Dwayne Keith

Dwayne Keith celebrated his 80th birthday with family in Norfolk on June 27. He’s the owner of Karpet Shop and a member of the Lions Club and Antique Car Club.

Kathy Masat

Kathy Masat

The family of Kathy Masat is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, July 15.