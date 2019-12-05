The family of Kathy Claussen is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Dec. 9. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 54, Wausa, NE 68786.
The family of Jim Compton is hosting an open house in honor of his 70th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at Kings Sport Bar in Norfolk. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate. Gifts are not necessary.
The family of Lucille Krause is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to her at Comunity Pride Care Center, 901 S. Fourth St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.
On Dec. 7, the family of Darlene Mandl will host an open house for her 80th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Hall in Tilden.
The family of Darlene (Karel) Prusa would love to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Dec. 3. Cards may be mailed to her at 302 N. Hickory St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Gilbert Bauermeister is requesting a card shower for his 96th birthday. He was born Nov. 23, 1923. Cards can be sent to him at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., #600, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Donna Barton would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Nov. 24. Cards may be sent to her at 54889 Highway 275, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Ron “Squirt” Whipple would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on Nov. 24. Please send cards to P.O. Box 25 Belden, NE 68717.
She rocked the decades! Come outfitted in your favorite decade to wish Joan Rees a happy 80th birthday. The open house is Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Elkhorn Lodge, 1008 McKinley Ave, Ta-ha-zouka Park in Norfolk. No gifts please. Cards can be mailed to 1305 Center Drive, Norf…