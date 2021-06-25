Kathryn Brooks is turning 99 on July 1. To family and friends, please help us celebrate this milestone with birthday wishes sent to 207 Trailridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Jim Smutny is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on June 28.
The family of Beverly Sprieck is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on June 27.
The family of Fauneil Weible is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on June 26.
Come celebrate Norfolk’s own David Thompson for his 50th birthday. The celebration will be held Saturday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m. at District Table & Tap in downtown Norfolk.
Phyllis Titman's family is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday on June 14.
The family of Richard “Bud” Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on June 11. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 8849 Executive Woods Drive, Apt #123, Lincoln, NE 68512. He would love to hear from you!
Darlene “Cookie” Butterfield will be celebrating her 89th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.
The family of Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on June 10.