The family of Judy Clyde would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 70th birthday on Jan. 19.
Cards can be mailed to Judy at 5001 Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Judy Parks will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family is requesting cards and letters to help her celebrate.
Jim Murphy of Norfolk will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 21. His family includes his wife, Cherie, and children and their spouses, Jeremy and Mimi Murphy of Lincoln, Mike and Brenda Murphy of Indianapolis, Ind., Shawn Hazzard of Omaha, Dennis and the late Derrith Murphy of Clive, …
The family of Loretta Kratochvil is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 21.
Gloria Doffin of Hoskins will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 17 with a card shower hosted by her husband, Richard, and their family, Rich (Cindy) Doffin, Russ (Diane) Doffin, Rod (Kayla) Doffin, Rochelle (Arlan) Sellin, Roxanne (Doug) Marks, along with 16 grandchildren and 25 great…
The family of Sharlene Arehart wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday.
Ron Unger is celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 9. His family is hosting a card shower in his honor. His family includes his wife of 56 years, Kay; son Greg (Deana); and daughters Shelly (Curtis) Abendroth, Kristi (Dale) Speckmann and Stacy (Matt) Millikan. He has been blessed with 10 gra…
The family of Doris Eymann of Tilden wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 7.
Happy 80th birthday to Darrel Marshall of Norfolk on Dec. 29. Instead of a party, his kids request that you send a card to wish him a happy birthday. We are telling Dad that you only turn 80 once.