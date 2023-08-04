Judene Abels

Judene (Zechin) Abels wil celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. She and her family are requesting a card shower in her honor. Cards may be sent to 1120 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Judene graduated from Stanton High School. She attended Wayne State College and UNL. She spent her career teaching home economics and elementary education. After teaching, she worked with adults with special abilities, as well as victims of abuse, and people recovering from addiction. She is currently enjoying retirement as "Grandma J" and continuing her hobbies of cooking, baking and canning.

Her family includes a son, Scott (Nina Buck) Abels of Stanton; a daughter Shannon (Dan Johnson) Abels of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and grandchildren Piper and Charlie.

Elaine Frederick

The family of Elaine Frederick is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Dennis Puls

The family of Dennis R. Puls is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 7.

Phyllis Perrin

Phyllis Perrin will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. A card shower is being requested in her honor.

Kathy Cook

Kathy Cook, formerly of Norfolk and a teacher at Christ Lutheran School, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, Aug. 18. Her family is requesting to celebrate her milestone birthday with a card shower.