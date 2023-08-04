Judene Abels

Judene (Zechin) Abels wil celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. She and her family are requesting a card shower in her honor. Cards may be sent to 1120 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Judene graduated from Stanton High School. She attended Wayne State College and UNL. She spent her career teaching home economics and elementary education. After teaching, she worked with adults with special abilities, as well as victims of abuse, and people recovering from addiction. She is currently enjoying retirement as "Grandma J" and continuing her hobbies of cooking, baking and canning.
Her family includes a son, Scott (Nina Buck) Abels of Stanton; a daughter Shannon (Dan Johnson) Abels of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and grandchildren Piper and Charlie.