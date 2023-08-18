Joyce Saegebarth

The family of Joyce Saegebarth has requested a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Joyce is a loving wife of 66 years to Ralph Saegebarth. Her family includes two sons, Ryan and (Marcia) Saegebarth of Pierce and Roger and (Chris) Saegebarth of Norfolk; a daughter, Jill McElhose of Pierce; along with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 121 S. Hall, Pierce, NE 68767.

Mabel Siegert

Mabel Siegert of Norfolk will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Trudi Boeshart

Help us celebrate Trudi Boeshart's 80th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with a card shower.

Joy Ahlman

Help us in celebrating Joy Ahlman’s 80th birthday with a surprise open house on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Michael’s Cantina in the party room. Remember, it’s a surprise. Her actual birthday isn’t until Aug. 29.