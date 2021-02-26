Joyce Muhs

The family of Joyce (Mielke) Muhs would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on March 5.

Her family includes husband Walter Muhs; children Kelly (Trista) Mielke, Jan (Marty) Pflueger, Patty (Scott) Simpson, Jerry Mielke and Joyce Carr; along with 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cards will reach her at 1103 N. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Betty Bohac

Betty Bohac

Betty Bohac of Norfolk will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 5. A card shower in her honor is requested.

Arlen Lierman

Arlen Lierman

Arlen Lierman will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 7. His children would like to honor him with a card shower.

Larry Bartscher

Larry Bartscher

The family of Larry Bartscher would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 27. His family includes his wife, Kathy; daughters Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.

Mildred Korth

Mildred Korth

The family of Mildred Korth would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on March 3. Her family includes Deb Wiechman, Audrey (Kelly) Miller, Kathy (Jim) Cunningham, Lori (Kevin) Svoboda and Kristi (Larry) Childress. She has also been blessed with 12 grandch…

Jeanne Prauner

The family of Jeanne Prauner would like to celebrate her birthday with a card shower. Jeanne turns 90 on March 2. Her family includes Brad (Patty) Prauner, Tim (Pam) Prauner and Jan (Brian) Hinze, along with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rose Vawser

Rose Vawser

The family of Rose Vawser requests a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on March 2.

Judene Mewis

Judene Mewis

The family of Judene (Hausmann) Mewis would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 75th birthday on March 6.

Mardell Johnson

Mardell Johnson

Mardell Johnson’s 95th birthday is Feb. 25. She will be observing the day with her husband, Willard. They have five children, Steve, Stan (Gene), Lyle, Rich and Barb (Jeff); 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her family is suggesting a card shower to celebrate her day.