The family of Joyce Greenough is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 12.
Cards may be sent to 807 Meadow Lane, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Joyce Rossiter of Hartington will celebrate her 80th birthday on Sept. 14. Her daughters, Mickie Mueller and Sheila Olsen, are requesting a card shower in her honor.
The family of Gene Wiese is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Sept. 11.
Levern Hauptmann of Neligh will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Sept. 14. His family would like to request cards or letters to celebrate this joyous milestone.