The family of Joyce Eucker would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on June 10. Joyce would be so happy to hear from her friends, relatives and ex-coworkers.
Celebrating with her will be her children, Dennis (Patti) Eucker and Brenda (Rick) Berg; her grandchildren, Austin Berg and Tiffany (Brian) Stodola; great-grandchild Beau Stodola; and her dear friend from Austin, Texas, Terri Arredondo.
Joyce was a beautician in Norfolk for over 60 years when she retired. She owned two salons during her time as a beautician, Westgate Beauty Salon and the Fountain of Beauty at the Sunset Plaza. She was an entrepreneur and owned several other businesses as well.
Joyce has a beautiful passion for gardening. She was recognized by the University of Nebraska for 25 years as an active member of the Master Gardeners Extension. Joyce loves spending time with family, friends, quilting, playing cards and being outdoors.
Cards may reach Joyce at 306 E. Maple Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701