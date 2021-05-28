Joyce Eucker

The family of Joyce Eucker would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on June 10. Joyce would be so happy to hear from her friends, relatives and ex-coworkers.

Celebrating with her will be her children, Dennis (Patti) Eucker and Brenda (Rick) Berg; her grandchildren, Austin Berg and Tiffany (Brian) Stodola; great-grandchild Beau Stodola; and her dear friend from Austin, Texas, Terri Arredondo.

Joyce was a beautician in Norfolk for over 60 years when she retired. She owned two salons during her time as a beautician, Westgate Beauty Salon and the Fountain of Beauty at the Sunset Plaza. She was an entrepreneur and owned several other businesses as well.

Joyce has a beautiful passion for gardening. She was recognized by the University of Nebraska for 25 years as an active member of the Master Gardeners Extension. Joyce loves spending time with family, friends, quilting, playing cards and being outdoors.

Cards may reach Joyce at 306 E. Maple Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701

Willis Schlote

Willis Schlote

Willis Schlote’s family is requesting a card shower in honor of his 98th birthday on June 8. Willis and the late Norma Schlote had three children: Loy (Nancy) Schlote of Plainfield, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna of Osmond and Lyle (Mona) Schlote of Norfolk. Willis has three grandchildren and thr…

Shirley Koertje

Shirley Koertje

Shirley Koertje of Bloomfield will be celebrating her 95th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.

Dorothy Staub

Dorothy Staub

Dorothy (Schutt) Staub will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 7, 2021. Her children would love to honor her with a card shower. Dorothy continues to live on the farm where she and her late husband, Clarence, lived their entire 68 years of married life. She is a great cook and keeps busy ga…

Daryle Urwiler

Daryle Urwiler

Please join the family of Daryle Urwiler for an 85th birthday celebration open house on Sunday, June 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at 622 Hwy 51 (red Morton building), Wisner.

Red Miller

A celebration for WWII veteran Red Miller's 100th birthday will be held Sunday, June 6, at the Elgin Community Center in Elgin Nebraska from 1-3 p.m.

William Borgmann

William Borgmann

William “Bill” Borgmann of Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will turn 70 on June 7. Bill would be so happy to hear from friends, relatives and all who wish to celebrate him with cards, even if the cards are late. He’ll spend his birthday with his family in Omaha: Abby and Emily, Emily’s partner,…

Polly Unkel

Polly Unkel

Polly Unkel will celebrate her 80th birthday on June 6. Polly’s family includes her husband, Orand; daughter Kelli (Donald) Svitak of Norfolk; and grandchildren Kimberly (fiancé Dylan Puls) Svitak of Hoskins and Melissa (Tyler) Bates of Norfolk.

Shirley Meyer

Shirley Meyer

The family of Shirley (Kemper) Meyer is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on May 31. Shirley and the late Glenn Meyer had four children: Brent (Judy) Meyer of Kearney, Crystal (Roger) Schwartz of Howells, Colby (Mindy) Meyer of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Shad Meyer of Weathe…